Paakiwaha Promo Monday 22nd March 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Matthew Tukaki kicks off the show with his whakaaro on homelessness. The Māori Council executive director says marae should open their doors to whānau struggle to find adequate housing or accommodation.

Award-winning Māori singer Pere Wihongi tunes in to give a wrap up of Pūmanawa, which took place over the weekend. He says standing on stage with four other roopu, tamariki in tow, was a rare and beautiful occasion.

Auckland Councillor Efeso Collins joins Dale to discuss his view long-running TVNZ show Police Ten 7 should be cancelled. He describes the show as low-level chewing gum television that feeds on racial stereotypes.

Following on from Mr Collins, AUT Senior Lecturer Ella Henry calls in to discuss racial stereotypes within the mainstream media.

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan tunes in to talk about a new online resource sharing the history of North Island iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei – including their long association with Tāmaki Makaurau, Te Tiriti o Waitangi settlement and their aspirations for the future.

Ngāti Paoa negotiator Hau Rawiri joins Dale to discuss the result of the iwi’s historic claim and subsequent settlement.

And Māori Language Commission Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui talks about tamariki from Te Wharekura o te Rito who formally complained after they were abused for performing at the local council.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina

