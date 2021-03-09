Overwhelming Demand For Van Gogh Alive With Final Shows In Christchurch And Early Auckland Season

Huge demand for Van Gogh Alive tickets in Christchurch and Auckland has prompted organisers to extend their respective seasons. New and final shows have been added in Christchurch, where it is currently showing at Air Force Museum, with an extended run from Monday 22nd March – Sunday 28th March. The large-scale, indoor experience is also set to open its doors early in Auckland at Spark Arena on 10th April. Tickets for both seasons are strictly limited and available now. Presented by Grande Experiences, AKA Australia and Live Nation, Van Gogh Alive is a multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family. Van Gogh’s works have been displayed and enjoyed around the world for over a century – but never like this. For a limited time only, audiences will have the unique opportunity to fully experience Van Gogh’s artistry, and truly immerse themselves in his world. Live Nation New Zealand Managing Director, Mark Kneebone says: “We’ve been blown away by New Zealanders response to Van Gogh Alive – and we’re thrilled to be extending the Christchurch and Auckland seasons to service this demand.” Make no mistake – this is no ordinary art exhibition. Created by Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive sets aside traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing paintings from afar in quiet contemplation as visitors find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined. From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an ‘unforgettable’ multi-sensory experience. Van Gogh’s masterpieces come to life, giving the sensation of walking right into his paintings, a feeling that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational. Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives, all contact-free and naturally socially distanced. But for many, the greatest pleasure lies in simply standing still, indulging the senses as waves of sights and sounds, intense and beautiful, wash over them. Don’t worry about the kids getting bored – they’ll love it as much as you do! Tickets are on sale now for each location from www.vangoghalive.co.nz