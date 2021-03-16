Onehunga On The Rise – Landmark Apartment Tower Announced For Onehunga Mall

Press Release – Cassells and Co

A new residential development in Onehunga will see 102 new premium apartments brought to Onehunga’s heritage village centre, due for completion at the end of 2023. The Onehunga Mall Club will set a new quality benchmark for housing in central Auckland.

The Onehunga Mall Club is a collection of carefully considered 1 and 2 bedroom homes with a unique outlook and different point of view across the four corners of Auckland. This is a place for both old and new Onehunga locals in a heritage neighbourhood that feels the way New Zealand used to be.

The O.M.C will be built on the site of the former Onehunga’s Workingmens Club at 158 Onehunga Mall and will feature design cues which acknowledge the sites former use as a community Club.

This is the second Onehunga project for seasoned developers Andrew and Tim Lamont. The directors of Lamont & Co are behind a number of Auckland’s most successful urban living precincts including Fabric of Onehunga, a pocket neighbourhood between Spring Street and Victoria Street; and SKHY, a mixed-use precinct on Khyber Pass Road in Grafton which recently won the 2020 NZ Architecture Award for multi unit housing.

Driven to create cleverly designed quality housing in desirable neighbourhoods, Lamont & Co see themselves more as place makers, aiming to create high quality living environments.

“We wanted to provide architecturally stunning, high quality housing in Onehunga and have worked carefully with our architects and planners to redefine what premium living looks like,” says Andrew Lamont, Director of Lamont & Co. “The Onehunga Mall Club will enrich the already vibrant social fabric of the area. Located in the heart of one of Auckland’s most upcoming suburbs, the Onehunga Mall Club will appeal to first home buyers, professionals, downsizers and investors alike.”

Collaborating on the project are Ashton Mitchell architects and Kalmar Construction, whose quality building work can be seen in the completed SKHY & Fabric of Onehunga developments.

The Onehunga Mall Club will be well connected to all amenities in the heart of the Onehunga Town Centre and will offer expansive and largely protected outlooks towards Mt Wellington in the east, Mangere Bridge and Mangere mountain to the south, Manukau Harbour to the west and to One Tree Hill to the north.



Onehunga Mall by Clare Mallison

The Onehunga Mall Club will be built on a 1808 sqm site at 158 Onehunga Mall and will offer a number of 1 and 2 bedroom units in various layouts, from 50m2 to 94m2 excluding decks which will be up to 48m2. Prices will range from $550k to $1.250m.

The building will consist of eight stories with apartments elevated over two floors of allocated podium car-parks, bicycle parks and storage units. Apartments will be air conditioned, fitted with premium Fisher & Paykel appliances and designer furniture packages via Soren Liv will also be available for purchase.

The display suite will be open for public viewing onsite, at 158 Onehunga Mall from April 2021. Low-deposit finance options will be available to those who qualify. Register your interest at onehungamallclub.co.nz to be the first to receive updates and view this landmark Onehunga residence.



Sunset_West Facing_L7 by Petra Leary

