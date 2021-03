on One Person Dies In Flat Bush Crash – Counties Manukau

Police can now confirm one person has died following a motorcycle crash in Flat Bush this afternoon.

The crash occurred on Te Irirangi Drive about 1.30pm.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Diversions remain in place.

