NZTrio Harnesses The Emotional Contrasts Of Nature In A Dramatic 2021 Programme

NZTrio is excited to announce the first dates for their 2021 series: Dramatic Skies. As the name suggests, the series takes listeners on a journey through intense emotional contrasts, from sweetness and light, to drama and darkness. Audiences will be transported through three dynamic cloudscapes, beginning in April with Stratus, followed by Cumulus in September, and closing with Cirrus in December. The series builds on the energy of last year, disrupted though it was, and is packed full of dramatic contrasts. Each concert echoes its different cloud type, with works representative of these different formations. Some are bright and billowy – familiar shapes passing by – and others are dark, brooding and portentous. Each programme showcases NZTrio’s signature curatorial magic with potent combinations of old and new works, including three new commissions by Kiwi composers Reuben de Lautour, Jenny McLeod, and Dame Gillian Whitehead. The Auckland Town Hall Concert Chamber continues to be this ensemble’s home base for the 2021 subscription series, with a new, more intimate seating configuration designed to elevate the transcendental experience of classical music, embracing audiences and bringing them closer. The year will also see the release of NZTrio’s debut album, recorded in January 2021. A celebration of the new permanent trio line-up – Ashley Brown (cello), Amalia Hall (violin), and Somi Kim (piano) – the album is due for release this winter. “As a group, we endeavour to inspire new expectations and break the boundaries of classical contemporary music. Music is a unifying force that brings us together now more than ever – we are committed to immersing ourselves and our audiences in the magic of live performance.” – NZTrio