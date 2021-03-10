Nozomi Networks Delivers First SaaS Platform For OT And IoT Cybersecurity

Press Release – Nozomi Networks

AUCKLAND, March 10, 2021 — Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced full availability for Vantage, its innovative cloud-based OT and IoT network visibility and security solution designed to meet the rapidly evolving requirements of IoT-enabled infrastructures. Vantage delivers the unmatched security and visibility expected from Nozomi Networks, with the addition of unlimited scalability, powered by SaaS. It makes it possible to protect any number of OT, IoT, IT, edge and cloud assets, located anywhere, with a single platform.

“Vantages delivers security and visibility via a cloud-based platform designed to fully unleash the power of digital transformation,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. “Industrial and critical infrastructure organisations must be able to quickly and cost-effectively protect thousands of devices from threats in real-time and ensure ongoing operational resilience. Vantage leverages the strength and simplicity of SaaS to give customers anytime, anywhere access to the market’s most advanced OT and IoT network visibility and security.”

According to Gartner, the SaaS market will grow to US$138 billion by 2022 as organisations continue to shift from on-premises license software to subscription-based SaaS models. It’s a trend that is occurring in OT as well as IT. Today OT security is part of comprehensive digital security for digital transformation.

Vantage represents an industry milestone in the advancement of network visibility and security across the next generation of converged IT, OT and IoT environments. Its SaaS architecture, massive scalability and high-performance data analytics offer significant advantages.

Superior Visibility:

Centralised Monitoring and Detection: Vantage's enterprise-wide visibility provides instant awareness of OT and IoT assets, activity patterns and risks on the networks. Customers can quickly identify cyber threats, risks and anomalies for faster response.

Real-time Awareness: With continuously updated Threat Intelligence, Vantage identifies vulnerabilities on every system and generates alerts on malicious activity using signatures and behavioural-based detection technologies. Its Asset Intelligence ensures accurate anomaly detection so customers can quickly respond to OT and IoT threats and process anomalies before they cause disruption.

Simple Integration, Cost-Effectiveness & Scale: Vantage leverages Nozomi Networks' deep industrial expertise and harnesses its elite partner ecosystem of OEMs and traditional IT providers to help organisations control TCO with streamlined cybersecurity integrations. The SaaS offering scales easily across multi-vendor environments to centralise security, visibility and monitoring across all assets for improved cyber resiliency. Subscription pricing makes it easier to scale and control costs as requirements grow.

