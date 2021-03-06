on No New COVID-19 Community Cases; 9 Cases In Managed Isolation

Comments Off on No New COVID-19 Community Cases; 9 Cases In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

6 March 2021

There are no new COVID-19 cases to report in the community.

New border case details

There are 9 new COVID-19 cases to report in managed isolation.

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 4 March USA Qatar Day 0 / routine testing Auckland 4 March India UAE Day 0 / routine testing Auckland 4 March India UAE Day 0 / routine testing Auckland 4 March India UAE Day 0 / routine testing Auckland 4 March India UAE Day 0 / routine testing Auckland 4 March India* UAE Day 0 / routine testing Auckland 4 March India* UAE Day 0 / routine testing Auckland 4 March India** UAE Day 0 / routine testing Auckland 4 March India** UAE Day 0 / routine testing Auckland

* These two people are part of the same travel bubble.

**These two people are part of the same travel bubble.

Today’s managed isolation case numbers underscore the value of having the day 0/1 testing in place. All people arriving into New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 tests results come back, and in these cases, all 9 people are transferred to a quarantine facility following those positive results.

It’s also not uncommon to see some of the day 0/1 cases be reclassified as historical cases, which are not infectious. This is why we are continuing to publish the cumulative number of historical cases, as below.

Six previously reported cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 71. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,042.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have been 37 historical cases, out of a total of 231 acute and historical cases.

Section 70

As we move down Alert Levels this weekend, some people in Auckland will still be required to remain in isolation and/or be tested.

To emphasise the importance of people following the advice they have been given by the public health units or the national contact tracing team, the Director-General of Health has issued a direction under Section 70 of the Health Act 1956.

This direction applies to the following people:

· Any person who attended the City Fitness Gym at Hunters Plaza, at 217 Great South Road, Papatoetoe, in Auckland on 20 February 2021 between 11.15am and 1.45pm, or 26 February 2021 between 3.25pm and 4.30pm; and

· Anyone who has already been contacted by Auckland Regional Public Health Service and advised they are a close plus, close or casual plus contact during this outbreak and who is still required to isolate and/or be tested to continue to comply with the instructions they have been given by the public health unit.

Under the section 70, these people are required to do three things:

1. To isolate at their usual home;

2. To report for and undergo medical testing for COVID-19 at a time and place to be specified by a medical officer of health; and

3. Except as required in order to undergo testing as directed, to remain isolated until they receive further direction from a medical officer of health.

A Section 70 order enables an authorised Medical Officer of Health to require those in the order to meet public health requirements to undergo testing and to isolate until they receive their result. It also enables those affected to be visited immediately at homes or at work by Auckland public health officials.

Any time a person receives a direction from a medical officer of health they must comply with it.

Public health officials will also discuss with these people the support available to help them meet these requirements.

A lot of work by public health officials is continuing to ensure these people are followed up and supported as part of the country’s wider response to keep New Zealanders safe. We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved for their continued efforts.

Testing update

On Friday, 9,471 tests were processed. More than 71,000 tests have been processed in the last week, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of 10,159 tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,772,480.

There are 7 community testing centres open in Auckland today.

The centres are in Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson, Lloyd Elsmore Park in Botany, Wiri, Otara and Takanini.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test, for all testing location nationwide visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

Vigilance needed

It’s encouraging to see another day without any community cases, and as New Zealand prepares to move down Alert Levels, we must all remain vigilant and continue to do our bit.

This includes staying home if you have any symptoms and phoning Healthline for advice on getting a test, wherever you are in the country, and by keeping a record of where you have been at all times.

The COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so. Continue to wash your hands, and cough or sneeze into your elbow.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,734,164 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 208,438,956 and users have created 8,220,164 manual diary entries.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url