Comments Off on No New COVID-19 Community Cases; 2 Cases In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

3 March

There are no new COVID-19 cases to report in the community.

There are two new COVID-19 cases to report in managed isolation. One of these cases is historical and deemed not infectious.

Testing update

There are 11 community testing centres open in Auckland today; seven of these are in South and East Auckland. The centres are in Takanini, Wiri, Mangere, Otara, Pakuranga, Balmoral, New Lynn, Henderson, Northcote, with pop-up testing centres at Kohuora Park in Papatoetoe and Barry Curtis Park in Flat Bush.

Community testing centres in East Auckland are reporting increased demand, and the other testing centres are steady.A reminder that GP and urgent care clinics are also available to carry out COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 tests are free wherever you go.

A reminder that it is important the right people get tested. Please don’t get a test if you are well, or if you weren’t at one of the locations of interest at the stated times unless you have been advised to by public health teams.

Remember the most important thing people in Auckland should be doing at Alert Level 3 is staying home.

As always, anywhere you are in the country, if you have symptoms please stay home and call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test, for all testing locations nationwide visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

Auckland February cases contact tracing update

We thank all those affected by the latest cases of COVID-19 in our community for their ongoing cooperation with our isolation and testing requirements.

If you are a close or casual contact, please have a test as and when instructed, and follow the advice from public health officials, Healthline or the contact tracing team on what to do after your test. There will be different advice for contacts based on their exposure to locations of interest.

Our contact tracing teams are working hard to follow up with all close contacts as quickly as possible, and are in daily contact with people isolating.

For the period between 14 February and 26 February, 87 percent of close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case were contacted within 48 hours from the moment when the Public Health Unit was notified of the case.

Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) Manukau

Contact tracing of the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) Manukau campus has identified 21 close contacts of Case M, who are being followed up and provided advice from public health staff regarding isolating and testing.

The dates and times of potential exposure events are on the Ministry’s website, on the locations of interest page. This page also has public health advice for people who were at the MIT Manukau campus at these dates and times.

The vast majority of people on the campus at the same times as Case M are considered casual contacts and need to watch for symptoms. They do not need to have a test unless they have symptoms, or are a close or casual plus contact. All casual contacts should be limiting their movements and interactions with other people. Under Level 3, everyone in Auckland should also currently be staying at home.

City Fitness in Hunters Plaza

Contact tracing of City Fitness in Hunters Plaza has identified 163 casual plus contacts. These contacts will be followed up by contact tracing teams to ensure that they get a test and stay at home until the test is negative.

If you were at the gym on 20 February between 11.15am – 1.45pm or 26 February between 3.25pm – 4.30pm and have not been contacted then please phone Healthline for advice.

KFC Botany Downs contacts

KFC staff – there are 12 close plus contacts who worked at the same time as Case L. All 12 of these people have returned negative test results.

All other test results received so far have come back negative.

Detailed advice about the actions required for the different categories of contacts is provided on the Ministry of Health website.

Progress with tests at Papatoetoe High School

Case A had 31 close contacts at the school, one of these tested positive (Case D). All others have tested negative twice for COVID-19.

All casual plus contacts have been undergoing a follow-up test on or after 22 February; more than 98 percent of results are back, and all results from the follow-up tests are negative.

Kmart Botany contacts

A total of 33 staff members have been identified as close plus contacts.

All 33 people have tested negative.

We have been contacted by 1,868 people who reported being at the store at the times of interest. They have been provided with public health advice. These people have been asked to isolate for 14 days and be tested at day 5 and day 12 after their exposure to the case. People who have symptoms will be tested at the appropriate time.

We currently have 1,823 negative test results for this group.

Looking after yourself and others

We understand that this situation is difficult for many and news of Alert Level changes can be frustrating.

The public can access free 24/7 support by phoning 1737, and there is a range of other support listed on the Ministry of Health website.

Now more than ever, people in Auckland need to look out for each other. We appreciate what you are doing is for the benefit for all of us.

It’s also important to acknowledge the work of those involved in the response. A large number of people are working around the clock on the health response – we thank them for their dedication.

New border case details

There are two new COVID-19 cases to report in managed isolation. One of these cases is historical and deemed not infectious.

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 28 Feb India Nepal & United Arab Emirates Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland 22 Feb USA* Direct Around day 0 / routine testing Christchurch

*The person who arrived from the USA on 22 February is classified as historical.

Nine previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 62. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,028.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,736,931.

On Tuesday, 16,019 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 8,949 tests processed.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have now been 38 historical cases, out of a total of 218 cases.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,721,683 registered users, an increase of more than 85,000 users in the last fortnight.

Poster scans have reached 203,873,558 and users have created 8,114,068 manual diary entries.

There have been 1,574,883 scans in the 24 hours to 1pm yesterday, and 1,375,559 scans per day on average for the past week.

It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url