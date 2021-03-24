on No New Community Cases; 3 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new community cases to report today. There are 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation.

Border-related case

Whole genome sequencing has been completed for the positive COVID-19 case in a worker at the Grand Millennium Hotel managed isolation facility.

This case, known as Case A, was first reported on Monday and the results tell usit isB.1.1.7, thevariantfirst discovered in the UK.

The sequencing for Case Ais a close matchtothat of a returnee who was staying at the facilityfrom 13 – 15 March. The returnee’s infection had been picked up in routine day zero testing and they were then moved to the Auckland quarantine facility. This provides reassurance that thecurrent case was infectedat theworkplace,rather than inthe community.

The retest results forCase A’shouseholdcontact were returned overnight. They were negative for the PCR test and negative for blood serology.

Their earlier weak positive followed by a negative resultcould indicate an early and fleeting mild infection that has nowpassed, or it could be a false positive.

The household contact will remain‘underinvestigation’andbemanaged as a closecontact withrepeattestingscheduled.Theyare notcurrently considered to be aconfirmed caseand arehighly unlikely to have been able toinfect anyone else.

Location of interest

Our current assessment is that the risk to the public is low.At this stage there remains only one location of interest – the Countdown Mt Roskill between 3pm and 3.15pm on Saturday 20 March.

Grand Mercure Day 12Case

Auckland public health officials have reviewed 23 Grand Mercure returnees who were on one of two buses to an exercise area with a fellow guest whose test returned positive for COVID-19 while they were out exercising.

As a precaution we are extending the managed isolation stay for these people.

Some of these people will nowbe managed as close contacts and will be required to stayin managed isolationfor an additional 14 daysfromthedate of thepotentialexposure event.Others are required to stay for an additional 5 daysfrom the date of thepotentialexposureevent.This will provide us withassurance that there is no risk to the public.

We acknowledge the disruption this willcause to these people and thank them for their patience.

Testing information

Testing remains steady across the current Auckland testing sites. These will continue to assess whether they need to increase capacity at these sites or stand up new sites.

On Tuesday, 6,436 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,493 tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,861,752.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/ and for all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,762,129 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 230,443,004 and users have created 8,738,480 manual diary entries. There have been 944,719 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

Please scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

COVID-19 reporting

There are 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 5.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is 3. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 67.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,114.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 41 historical cases, out of a total of 302 cases.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 21 Mar Ethiopia Around day 1 / routine Auckland 21 Mar India United Arab Emirates Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland 22 Mar Indonesia Singapore Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

