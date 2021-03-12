on No New Community Cases; 1 Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases in the community.

There is one new positive case of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report today.

February cluster

All tests of contacts connected to the February outbreak have returned negative results. Five remaining close contacts tested today have been in quarantine for the past 12 days. Results are expected shortly.

March air crew case update

All contacts of the air crew case have returned negative results from initial testing.

Wastewater

Wastewater sites around Auckland and at other sites in New Zealand continue to return negative results with the exception of the South Western Interceptor in Auckland. This site is near the Auckland quarantine facility, so we expect to see positive results there and levels detected are consistent with those seen over the last month.

Up-to-date information on testing locations in metro Auckland

There are 6 community testing locations available in Auckland today. These are in Wiri, Otara, Balmoral, New Lynn, Henderson and Northcote.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/ and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 7 March India UAE Day 3 / routine Auckland

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 86. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,061.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,808,406.

On Thursday, 6,629 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 6,486 tests processed per day.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have been 37 historical cases, out of a total of 250 cases.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,747,690 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 217,345,923 and users have created 8,417,976 manual diary entries. There have been 1,412,535 scans in the last 24 hours.

It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

