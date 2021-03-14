on No New Community Cases; 1 Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

14 March 2021

There are no new cases in the community.

There is one new positive case of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report today.



New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 9 March France UAE Day 3 / routine test Auckland

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 87. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,067.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,818,986.

On Saturday, 4,510 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 5,682 tests processed per day.

Up-to-date information on testing locations

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/

Information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have been 39 historical cases, out of a total of 256 cases.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,750,555 registered users, an increase of 58,505 users in the past fortnight.

Poster scans have reached 219,910,868 and users have created 8,476,550 manual diary entries. There have been 1,337,600 scans in the last 24 hours.

It’s great to see ongoing good use of the NZ COVID Tracer app and it’s vitally important that Kiwis continue to do so. Please scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

