New Zealand Teams Up With Rod Stewart To Send Message Of Unity To The World At The 36th America’s Cup In Auckland

In an act of unity and support, 100% Pure New Zealand has invited rock music icon, Rod Stewart to surprise America’s Cup teams with a “dock out” serenade of his hit song, Sailing.

Rock the Dock will see Sir Rod Stewart perform a powerful and emotive rendition of his iconic song Sailing, from London, with the recorded performance beamed onto the Te Wero big screen in Auckland’s America’s Cup Village, and broadcast by official programming partner, TVNZ.

The performance was due to take place on Saturday 6 March but will now be delayed until the village is operational again pending Covid alert levels. If Auckland is at level 1 again, the target date is Saturday 13 March, between 2:30pm – 3:30pm which will be confirmed next week.

Given the 36th America’s Cup was set to be New Zealand’s opportunity to welcome visitors from all over the world, 100% Pure New Zealand saw an opportunity to send a message of unity and togetherness to America’s Cup competitors and their fans around the world. With the event being one of few global events to currently take place, it is expected that thousands of people around the world will watch this special message from New Zealand.

“New Zealand is incredibly proud to be hosting the 36th America’s Cup and supporting Emirates Team New Zealand as well as the teams who have come to compete. Aotearoa’s warm welcome and manaakitanga will be in full force as we cheer on our international friends at this special event. We look forward to welcoming back international visitors when the time is right,” says Tourism New Zealand, Interim Chief Executive, René de Monchy.

“We think Rod performing Sailing really captures this notion with its poignant and fitting lyrics, as well as Rod’s connection to New Zealand.”

The iconic rocker had a message for kiwis, rallying them to singalong with him wherever they are in a show of unity and support for the teams and their fans around the world.

‘I’m excited to be performing for the America’s Cup in New Zealand and Sailing is the perfect fit. With fans being unable to travel, I’m hoping that this special performance will remind us that we’re all in this together.’ Says Sir Rod Stewart.

The bespoke performance will celebrate the beginning of racing in Auckland, as New Zealanders around the country tune in to witness the spectacle of the 36th America’s Cup, and surrounding excitement.

Auckland Unlimited, Chief Executive, Nick Hill commented “We’re grateful to be in a position to host a major global sporting event amid a pandemic in Tamaki Makaurau Auckland. It’s not been without its challenges, but we know the world has been watching the amazing spectacle take place on the Hauraki Gulf and storing away these pictures for future travels. It seems only fitting to mark the start of the 36th America’s Cup with something special that brings the country together.”

Rock the Dock, featuring Rod Stewart

Saturday 13 March, 2:30pm – 3:30pm [*pending alert level 1]

Join us to singalong with Rod by visiting Auckland’s America’s Cup Village to catch his performance on the Te Wero big screen

Or, tune into TVNZ’s race day build up at home, or from your local Fan Zone

For more information on Rock The Dock, and official Fan Zones, go to www.newzealand.com/int/americas-cup/

NB: As with the wider America’s Cup event, this event will adhere to all Covid restrictions, and be managed accordingly should there be a change in alert levels.

