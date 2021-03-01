New Acquisition Cements Fusion5 Dedication To Microsoft Stack

Press Release – Fusion5

In a year which has already seen Fusion5 openly signal its growth plans, there’s more to come. On 1 March 2021, Fusion5 will finalise the acquisition of a highly-regarded Microsoft practice, Topaz Solutions.

Topaz has 40 customers, and staff based in Auckland and Wellington. The business has been a leading Microsoft Navision partner for over 20 years and more recently has focused on Microsoft’s popular small-to-medium business solution, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

The acquisition of Topaz, says Rebecca Tohill, Fusion5 Chief Executive New Zealand/Australia, will not only broaden Fusion5’s skill base but consolidate and round out its Microsoft offerings.

“Business Central fits nicely into the Fusion5 portfolio of applications. It will offer a choice for those customers who are committed to a wholly Microsoft environment but are not of a size or scale to adopt Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations. We will also be able to introduce our new team to businesses who already use Navision or Business Central and who are keen to experience Fusion5’s highly regarded support and service model,” says Tohill.

While Fusion5 is a multi-vendor partner, Tohill says she doesn’t expect the addition of Business Central to impact customer uptake of Oracle’s NetSuite business suite. “While both solutions have notable success in the same target market,” she says, “each has a distinct proposition and unique differentiators.”

The new Business Central and Navision teams will come under the leadership of Kristy Brown, Director Customer Engagement & Collaboration for Fusion5. “The purchase of Topaz gives us the unique opportunity to welcome on board a team of very highly skilled practitioners and great customers – some of them already shared with Fusion5,” says Brown. “Essentially, bringing Topaz into the fold provides us with a powerful end-to-end Microsoft Dynamics 365 story.”

Hartmut Otting, Managing Director and part-owner of Topaz Solutions, says, “We recognised in Fusion5 the same passion for excellence in service and support, and a commitment to customers and consultants alike. While we help complete Fusion5’s Microsoft portfolio, from our perspective, the Topaz team will gain valuable career opportunities due to the size of Fusion5 and its well-developed, award-winning Microsoft practice. And our customers will gain access to the full scope of business solutions, services, and intelligence that will help them thrive and grow.”

Fusion5 and Topaz have already put the relationship to the test over the last few months, successfully securing three new customers across New Zealand and Australia.

About Fusion5

Fusion5 offers a full range of digital transformation business solutions, applications, consulting services, cloud, and managed services as well as first-class support and training. Their expertise covers all key functional business areas, including Enterprise Resource Planning, HR/Payroll, Customer Relationship & Experience Management, IT Service Management, and Infrastructure. They are also known for vertical-specific solutions developed across several key industries.

Currently, the company has over 900 customers, spanning multiple countries. Fusion5 is recognised as a leading partner for a range of global technologies including Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle JD Edwards, IBM and Ivanti.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url