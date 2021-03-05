on National Warning: Tsunami Threat To Land And Marine Areas

Press Release – National Emergency Management Agency

This is a Tsunami Warning for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 8.1 earthquake near KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION.

There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An Emergency Mobile Alert will be issued to the areas under land and marine tsunami threat. Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area.

AREAS UNDER LAND AND MARINE WARNING:

Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in the following areas:

The West Coast of the North Island from CAPE REINGA to AHIPARA.

The East Coast of the North Island from CAPE REINGA to WHANGAREI, from MATATA to TOLAGA BAY including Whakatane and Opotiki.

And GREAT BARRIER ISLAND.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in the following areas. This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.

The West Coast of the North Island from AHIPARA to MAKARA including the West Coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour, New Plymouth, Whanganui and the Kapiti Coast.

The East Coast of the North Island from WHANGAREI to MATATA including Whangarei, the East Coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitemata Harbour and Tauranga, from TOLAGA BAY to LAKE FERRY including Gisborne and Napier.

The West and South Coasts of the South Island from FAREWELL SPIT to PUYSEGUR POINT including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika.

The top of the South Island from FAREWELL SPIT to PORT UNDERWOOD including Nelson, Picton and the Marlborough Sounds.

The East and South Coasts of the South Island from the WAIPARA RIVER to the RAKAIA RIVER including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, from the TAIERI RIVER to PUYSEGUR POINT including Invercargill.

And STEWART ISLAND.

And the CHATHAM ISLANDS.

There is no tsunami threat in all other areas.

The first waves may reach New Zealand in the areas around LOTTIN POINT at approximately 9:49am New Zealand DaylightTime.

Location Earliest Wave Arrival Time Auckland East 11:35 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Auckland West 11:48 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Bluff No information Dunedin No information East Cape 10:31 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Gisborne 10:09 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Great Barrier Island No information Greymouth No information Jackson Bay No information Kaingaroa Chatham Islands 10:51 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Lottin Point 9:49 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Lyttelton No information Marlborough Sounds No information Milford Sound No information Mount Maunganui 10:19 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Napier 10:45 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Nelson No information New Plymouth 12:29 pm 5 Mar 2021 NZDT North Cape 10:18 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Picton No information Port Tauranga 10:26 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Stewart Island No information Timaru No information Waitangi Chatham Islands No information Whanganui 12:29 pm 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Wellington 11:06 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT Westport No information Whangarei 10:34 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT

