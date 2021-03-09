on Name Release And Update On Flat Bush Death

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau Police:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who was found deceased in a vehicle in Flat Bush, Auckland on Saturday evening.

He was Kunal Khera, aged 26 of Manukau.

Police have been in contact with Mr Khera’s family in India and are supporting them as best we can.

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with them at this difficult time.

Police are still treating the death as unexplained and continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Mr Khera’s death.

