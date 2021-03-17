Comments Off on Mayor Goff Asks Aucklanders To Have A Say On Proposed Council Budget

Press Release – Auckland Council

Mayor Phil Goff is encouraging Aucklanders to have their say on the council’s 10-year Budget before consultation closes at 12pm on Monday 22 March.

“Our 10-year Budget maintains a record level of investment in the critical housing, transport, water and environmental infrastructure that Auckland needs to be a world-class city,” he says.

“As well as stimulating jobs and the economy to help recover from the COVID-19 crisis, this investment will ensure that Auckland’s infrastructure can cope with the demands of our growing population, which is expected to increase by around 261,000 people over the next decade—roughly equivalent to adding the current population of Rotorua every three years.

“We have seen in other cities recently the potentially catastrophic effects that failing to maintain important infrastructure can have, including burst pipes and contaminated drinking water. Investment now will ensure that future generations of Aucklanders are not burdened with similar issues,” Mayor Goff says.

“At the same time, however, we are mindful that ratepayers are under pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are doing our utmost to keep rates rises low and reasonable.

“The overall rates increase—including water and wastewater charges—of 5.8 per cent for an average value residential property next year. In comparison, Wellington City Council is consulting on a 13.5 per cent overall rates increase for next year; Dunedin is consulting on a 9.7 per cent rates increase for average value residential properties; and Hamilton on an 8.9 per cent average increase. Media reports indicate that commissioners in Tauranga have been presented draft documents that include an average rate increase of 22 per cent next year. Unlike Aucklanders, residents in these other cities must also pay rates to regional or district councils on top of their city council rates.

“Despite the $1 billion impact that COVID-19 is expected to have on Auckland Council revenue over the next 10 years, our proposed rates increase is one of the lowest of any major city in New Zealand.

“It keeps the burden on ratepayers low while enabling us to invest in essential projects—such as road, water and public transport—that would otherwise have to be deferred or cancelled, with a real cost to the quality of life we enjoy and the infrastructure we need.

“It will also enable us to respond to the future challenges of climate change, protect our environment, and maintain the services and facilities that Aucklanders rely on, such as such as recycling and rubbish disposal, the zoo, museums, art galleries, parks, playgrounds sports facilities, roading and public transport.

“I encourage Aucklanders to read our budget proposal and give feedback to help shape the future of our city,” Phil Goff says.

Consultation on Auckland Council’s 10-year Budget 2021-2031 is open until 22 March. Feedback can be provided online and via email or social media, by phone or post and in person at Have Your Say events (dependent on COVID-19 restrictions).

Visit http://www.akhaveyoursay.co.nz/recoverybudget to find out more and have your say.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url