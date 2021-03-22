Comments Off on Mahons Amusements Will Be Bringing Joy To The ASB Showgrounds This Easter

Press Release – Mahons Amusements

Carnival rides will be back at the ASB Showgrounds this Easter after all. Although the traditional Royal Easter Show has been cancelled, due to the uncertainty of the global pandemic, Mahons Amusements carnival rides will be there for 2021 Easter, from the evening of Thursday 1 April through to Monday 5 April.

The carnival rides at the traditional Royal Easter Show have always been one of the most important and exciting parts of the show and Mahons Amusements have had a long-standing relationship with the show since its beginnings with Roy Mahon who began by introducing the first Wall of Death to NZ in the late 1940s.

Since 2014, when free entry was introduced, the popularity of the show soared, and it has since anchored its position as the premier show of its kind in NZ. Now a whole new generation of Aucklanders are discovering the family fun and enjoyment of a traditional family event.

The Royal Easter Show is normally the largest and most popular family show on the annual calendar so having to cancel for a second year in a row is hugely saddening for the event organisers, so being able to offer some element of the show this Easter is one way to keep the momentum going.

In recognition of the years of working together, the Royal Easter Show’s management have allowed Mahons Amusements to forge ahead this Easter to keep the fun alive in these uncertain times.

The Auckland Easter Mega Fun Carnival will run at the ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane, from Thursday Evening April 1 from 6.30pm to 10pm. Then Easter Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 10pm, with the final day being Easter Monday opening from 11am to 6.30pm

Entry will be free to all ages and while there will be no animals or stage entertainment, New Zealand’s biggest line up of carnival rides and games will be back as usual, with all the favourite rides including New Zealand’s largest Carousel.

There is something for all ages with kids rides (Carousel, Tea Cups, Dragon Wagon, the Giant Slide, Top Gear, Train Ride and more), family rides (Ferris Wheel, Dodgem Cars, Ghost Train, Haunted Ship, Flying Dragons, Sizzler and more) and thrill rides (Hurricane, Turbo Boost, Explorer, Round Up, Gravitron, Scream Machine and more). Along with New Zealand’s biggest range of sideshow and fun games with clowns, darts, skittles, catch a fish and pop-a-balloon all coming, as well as a great range of traditional carnival food.

With the free gate entry visitors can come and go as they please over the Easter weekend.

