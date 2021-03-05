on Madagascar – The Musical: Move It! Move It! This Winter

Auckland | Wellington | Christchurch

Move it! Move it! THIS WINTER

AUCKLAND – STAND BY FOR DETAILS

WELLINGTON, OPERA HOUSE 5 – 15 August

CHRISTCHURCH, ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL 18 – 22 August

www.Madagascarthemusical.co.nz

Tickets from $39.90 on sale at 10am today

#MadagascarMusicalNZ

Go Wild! as Madagascar – the Musical is breaking out of the zoo and onto a stage near you!

Adapted from the critically acclaimed smash-hit DreamWorks animated motion movie, this fun-filled family musical features all the bells and whistles of the international touring production including a lavish set, word-class puppets and colourful costumes – with an all-New Zealand cast.

Roaring to life on stage in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch this winter, pounce on your tickets when they go on sale for Wellington and Christchurch today at 10am via Ticketmaster and Ticketek. Details for the Auckland season on-sale are just a hare’s breath away! Go to Madagascarthemusical.co.nz for details.

Just like the movie, Madagascar – the Musical is ferociously fun and follows all your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the King of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hip hip hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public without a care in the world. Or so they thought.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his daring escape – with the help of some plotting penguins – to explore the world.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and a catchy upbeat score – you’ll have no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

Welcome to the jungle: in Madagascar, it’s fun and games for the whole family!

Auckland

DETAILS COMING SOON

Wellington

Opera House

Dates: Thursday, 5 August – Sunday, 15 August

Times: Wednesdays – Fridays 6pm; Saturday 10.30am, 2pm & 6pm; Sunday 1pm & 5pm. Additional matinee at 2pm Wednesday, 11 August

Christchurch

Isaac Theatre Royal

Dates: Wednesday, 18 August – Sunday, 22 August

Times: Wednesday 6pm; Thursday 2pm & 6pm; Friday 6pm; Saturday 10.30am, 2pm & 6pm; Sunday 1pm & 5pm.

