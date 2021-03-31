Lime Digital – A Digital Marketing Agency Near Me

Press Release – Lime Digital

You’ve got your product or service that you’re confident in. Your business may be brand new or have existed for some time but now you’re ready to take the next step. No matter which category your business falls into, your next step is the same – it’s time to grow your business and generate more revenue. In a world where businesses are moving more of their operations online, it makes perfect sense for your business to do the same. Afterall, your customers are already online and a conversion is theoretically only a click away. The caveat to this fact is that the digital space isn’t only highly saturated, it is also highly competitive.

There’s no doubt that digital marketing is the best path for your business to take, however to leverage the digital realm to your advantage you’ll need an experienced guide to help you navigate the space. A digital marketing agency with an experienced multidisciplinary team can give you the biggest bang for your marketing buck. At Lime Digital, we recommend you speak to a digital consultant so that we can walk you through our process so that you might understand how a digital marketing agency can enhance your business.

You might be wondering “why can’t I just outsource my digital marketing overseas? Why choose a digital marketing agency near me?”. This cheaper option can be quite alluring for any business, but at the end of the day you get what you pay for. Before we look into why a local digital marketing agency is the best option, it’s important to break down what makes a top agency your most valuable asset in driving your business.

What to look out for when choosing a digital agency in 2021

A marketing agency should be able to predict somewhat what your return on investment should be in relation to your budget. While there is some experimenting when it comes to marketing, an agency should have the processes and ideas in place to be able to provide clarity on what your budget can get you. They should understand when the time to pull back on your marketing spend is, and when to push forward to take advantage of trends in the market. Digital marketing is a dynamic field that requires flexibility in how financial resources are allocated, and a good agency should be able to spot these trends and pivot when required to maximise your spend.

The above point is the product of experience. An agency worth its salt should have experience in the field. There should be evidence of this in the form of case studies, reviews, or testimonials. This also allows you to understand the types of clients the agency works with and therefore allow you to deduct whether or not your business suits their capabilities. By taking the time to find out what clients work with them, you are able to gain insight if they are familiar with the market and demographics that are relevant to your business. It will also give you a sense of the scale of the agency and whether it has the right resources to cater for your requirements.

But it isn’t enough for an agency to show off the clients they’ve worked with, without social proof this is worth very little. If they’ve provided value to their clients, odds are their clients will be more than happy to provide a review or statement about their experience. Remember, don’t just search for testimonials on their website. While these do provide insight, they are also a mere snapshot into what the service may be like. This is because testimonials and reviews on websites are chosen by the agency and potentially filter out any negative experiences people may have had. They shouldn’t be ignored completely however, as a testimonial that an agency is proud enough to put on display is still representative of their capabilities. Taking the time to look at their Google and Facebook reviews allows you to see the full spectrum of client experience, as these reviews are out of the hands of the agency. Further social proof may be found in the credentials of the company. For instance, being a Google Partner shows that they are recognised as being authorities on the platform with marketing practises that are ethical and efficient.

A good digital marketing agency will be transparent about what their services entail. They should inform you about what they provide in regards to their key performance indicators, provide any information in regards to what your budget is allocated to and how this relates to your marketing goals. They should be forthcoming with the scope of what you can expect and honest about how digital marketing can and can’t elevate aspects of your business.

Finally, an aspect of selecting the right digital marketing agency that is often overlooked is their location. This plays a vital role in streamlining your marketing efforts.

Why should I choose a digital marketing agency that is nearby?

Firstly let’s address the elephant in the room… outsourcing your digital marketing overseas is a bad idea. The logistics of doing so will be a major roadblock in having an efficient and successful marketing strategy. While the cost may be lower, as stated earlier, you get what you pay for. Many of these overseas digital marketers base their business on a high volume, high turn around model. This means that there is very little attention to detail, missing crucial steps in the marketing process such as optimising your campaigns to increase your return. This means you can end up hemorrhaging money from your marketing spend without even knowing.

Couple this with potential breakdowns in communication due to language and time zone barriers, and you’re setting yourself up for a rough digital marketing experience. These points are before we even get to one of the most important parts of a successful digital campaign…

…knowing the market.

By choosing a digital marketing agency that is near wyou, you already know that they are familiar with the market, culture and demographic that you are looking to target. For instance, if you are an Aucklander, an agency based in the city of sails already has experience with the city, as well as complimentary experience with the rest of the country. They know how to ensure that your marketing communications speak to your audience, not only from a language point of view, but culturally too. These subtle nuances are what separate successful campaigns from complete duds.

A local agency knows the people you are inviting to your business.

Being able to meet in person with the people that will be handling your marketing also pays dividends. It allows you to get a feel for who you’re working with and whether your business connects with how they conduct themselves. Having a local person you can physically get in contact with provides a level of accountability that acts as an insurance policy in making sure you’re getting your money’s worth. Furthermore, your business is protected by government regulations within New Zealand to stop any bad actors from taking advantage of you.

This level of accountability means that your turnaround times will be quicker while receiving higher quality results. Auckland is too small of a place for a marketing agency to cut corners, word travels fast and maintaining a positive reputation is a priority for any top digital agency.

Lime Digital is Your Local Auckland Digital Marketing Agency

A good digital marketing plan will pay for itself. Choosing a local agency is one of the best ways to ensure that this is true. When doing your due diligence in researching a digital marketing agency’s experience, credentials, social proof and transparency, don’t forget to factor in their location. This is the recipe for success in the digital marketing space. If you are in Auckland, then Lime Digital fits the bill. We are a highly experienced digital agency with a track record for helping our clients grow their business with results-driven marketing strategies. If you’re ready to take your New Zealand business to the next level, get in contact with us today to talk about your marketing plan and budget. Find out what Lime digital can do for your business.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url