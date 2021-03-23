Jasmax Engages Architecture Professor As Design Advisor

Press Release – Jasmax

Multidisciplinary architecture and design practice Jasmax has engaged global award-winning architect Dr Anthony Hoete as an advisor on design. Hoete will provide project peer review services to the studio alongside his primary role as Professor of Architecture (Māori) at the University of Auckland.

Recently returned to New Zealand, Hoete has an impressive international track record as founding Director of London-based WHAT_architecture, which has received accolades as winner of the RIBA National Award, a Prime Minister’s Award for Better Public Building, a Civic Trust Award and a Guinness Record.

Jasmax CEO Sjoerd Post says “Dr Hoete’s international experience that includes projects across the UK, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands makes for an exciting partnership. Many of our clients aspire to blend international thinking with design that is culturally sensitive to its place. Working with Anthony is a rare opportunity to provide exactly that.”

Dr Hoete is from the Patuwai sub-tribe of Mōtītī which lies 10km from the coast of the North Island of New Zealand. Equally comfortable in the fields of professional practice and academia, Anthony has taught design at some of the world’s leading schools including the Bartlett UCL, the Architecture Association, the American University of Beirut and RMIT in Melbourne. In his role at the University of Auckland, Anthony’s research interests include Ngārchitecture (new Māori architecture), architectural whakapapa, contemporary Pacific architecture, social housing and digitised timber construction techniques.

Dr Hoete says “Jasmax is on a journey to evolve the identity of New Zealand architecture. Accolades like Auckland’s City Rail Link project winning a World Architecture Festival award for cultural identity show that there is genuine global interest in this approach, I’m excited to be a part of that process.”

At Jasmax, he will build on the success of the studio’s design excellence process, challenging design thinking to ensure clients consistently receive world-class outcomes.

