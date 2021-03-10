on Investigation Continuing Into Incident At Pukekohe Address

Police are continuing to investigate an incident at a Pukekohe property where a person has been located deceased and another person injured.

After 9am this morning, Police attended the McNally Road address when a man was located with critical injuries.

The man has been taken to Middlemore Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Subsequently, while making enquiries at the scene Police have located another person deceased at the address.

We are now working to formally identify the person and notify their next of kin.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

An investigation has commenced into the circumstances of what has occurred at the property and Police have been speaking with residents in the area today.

At this stage we are treating this death as unexplained.

A scene examination is underway this afternoon at the McNally Road property and a scene guard will remain in place overnight.

Police ask that anyone who may have information that may assist our enquiries to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.

