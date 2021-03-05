Increased Supply Pressures Reported For Home Building Projects In Auckland

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Respondents were asked about their perceptions of COVID-19’s impact on building projects in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

About 6 out of 10 respondents from home building projects in Auckland reported an impact on the availability of materials and/or equipment. This was the most common issue in the December 2020 quarter for these projects and was a slight increase on the September 2020 quarter. An impact in at least one of the five categories available (cashflow, cost, availability of labour, availability of materials and equipment, and on-site productivity) was reported by around 7 out of 10 respondents of home building projects in Auckland.

