Harper Finn And LA Women Announce 4-Date Tour

Two of New Zealand’s hottest new acts, Harper Finn and LA Women, are joining forces and hitting the road, playing shows in Christchurch, Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland this May.

Harper Finn is no stranger to the NZ live music scene, starting out as the keyboard player for a sprawling 8-piece hip-hop group, appearing at some of the hottest R18 venues while still underage. Following his time working nights at a local venue in downtown Auckland, and after honing his song-writing skills, Finn headed out on his own with singles ‘Conversations (With The Moon)’, and ‘Norway’, before exploding onto radio airwaves with the massive summer hit ‘Dance Away These Days’. With only a few Auckland club shows (sold out) and an appearance at Rhythm and Vines under his belt, this tour will be the first chance for South Islander’s to hear Harper Finn’s infectious pop hits live.

Watch Harper Finn’s video for ‘Dance Away These Days’ HERE.



Harper Finn. Photo: Taylor Mansfield

LA Women spent their summer hitting the beach hotspots, playing to thousands of festival-goers at Rhythm and Vines, First We Eat and Soundsplash Festivals. Now, as the nights cool, they are ready to bring their live show to some of NZ’s best live music venues. LA Women have released some of the best indie-pop tunes to come out of New Zealand in the past few years, with songs like ‘Hurricane Love’, ‘Count It Up’ and ‘Don’t Call Me Back’, and they are set to do it again with their new EP released on April 23.

Watch LA Women’s video for new single, ‘Blame Me’ HERE.



LA Women

First up on this tour, the two exciting acts will play an exclusive free show at Ngaio Marsh Theatre’s Mono Nights in Christchurch on May 6. They then head out to Dunedin’s Starters Bar (May 7), Wellington’s Meow (May 14) and Auckland’s Sweat Shop Brew Bar (May 15).

Don’t miss two of Aotearoa’s freshest talents on tour this May! Tickets for Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland are on sale from midday, Wednesday March 31, from Moshtix.

HARPER FINN + LA WOMEN – NEW ZEALAND TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TBA

Tickets on sale 12.00pm Wednesday March 31 at WWW.MOSHTIX.CO.NZ

