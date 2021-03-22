Comments Off on Greens Call For Walking And Cycling Priority For Auckland Harbour Bridge

Press Release – Green Party

The Green Party is calling for active transport access across the Auckland Harbour Bridge to be a priority as the future of the SkyPath remains uncertain.

“Aucklanders have been waiting too long for the option to use a bike, e-bike or e-scooter to get across the harbour,” says Green Party spokesperson for Transport Julie Anne Genter today.

“There should be urgent consideration given to converting one of the car lanes on the west side of the bridge to a two-way cycle lane, at least as a trial.

“Many cities overseas have reduced car lanes to make active transport an option because it can move more people at peak times. New York City recently announced plans to have car lanes converted to two-way cycle lanes on two bridges.

“We’ve planned everything around single-occupant cars for the last 70 years. We’ve spent an astronomical amount adding car lanes to the motorway network – it’s only led to more congestion, high transport costs and rising carbon emissions.

“We’re in a climate crisis, and e-bikes are outstripping new car imports each year. There is huge potential for e-bikes to replace some car trips. It just makes sense to trial giving some road space on the bridge to people who take up less space than a car.

“It’s time to finally give people real freedom to leave the car at home in Auckland, which is better for everyone and the environment.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url