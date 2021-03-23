on Give An Easter Initiative To Provide Festive Food To Those In Need

Press Release – Kete Kai

Billed as New Zealand’s most affordable meal kit, food delivery company Kete Kai has joined forces with Fair Food, Cambridge Community House and Te Maia to give Easter to those in need through a festive food hamper designed by renowned food writer and presenter Allyson Gofton.

Those who are feeling generous can pay it forward for those in need this holiday weekend by purchasing a hamper for $50, which the organisations involved then source, pack and deliver through their network of over 50 charities, community groups and food banks.

The recipes in the hamper have been crafted by Allyson Gofton, including a delicious roast chicken meal and of course Easter classic hot cross buns.

CEO of Kete Kai, Lisa Booth, says that the intention behind the initiative is to spread Easter cheer to families in need around Auckland and Cambridge.

“Whether someone can give $50, or just pay what they can, we’d love for everyone to get on board so we can provide for as many families as possible.

“We ran a Give a Christmas campaign in December 2020, and gave over 100 food hampers to those in need so would love to beat that number with this initiative.”

Gofton is excited to be on board with Give an Easter, to design a nutritious meal for families to enjoy.

“There’s something magical about a good home-cooked meal enjoyed by the whole whanau over Easter, but many families lack the means to put a special feast on the table.

“It’s great to see companies like Kete Kai and the partners involved working to make that happen by providing good quality food. I’ve been thrilled to write the recipes for this Give an Easter campaign and hope people will get behind it.”

Harriet Dixon of Cambridge Community House sees the need in the community for initiatives like this, as the Community House is the only social service and wellbeing provider of its kind for the Cambridge area.

“After the success of the Give a Christmas campaign and our ongoing work with Kete Kai, it was a no brainer to team up again for Give an Easter.

“We’re looking forward to making Easter special for families in need around our community.”

For Booth, Give an Easter is one method of fulfilling Kete Kai’s long-term goal of contributing to zero hunger in New Zealand by 2030.

“Kete Kai was founded with the intention to provide food at a lower cost than traditional supermarkets, delivering food crates to communities who would not normally have the budget to access food delivery services, along with simple, nutritious recipes.”

Delivering what they believe is more food than any other food delivery company, Kete Kai’s Classic Kai Crate includes breakfast, dinner and some snacks for a family of four delivered for $120.

In the recently released Food Price Index, food prices were found to have increased 3.1 per cent in the year ended September 2020, with fruit and vegetable prices increasing by 11 per cent.

In addition, the Ministry of Health’s Household Food Insecurity Among Children Survey indicated that 19% or one in five New Zealand children live in households with severe-to-moderate food insecurity (in 2019, pre-Covid-19). For Booth, these statistics show a clear need for their service.

Currently delivering around central Waikato, Kete Kai is inundated with daily requests to expand into other regions and are aiming to expand to Auckland as soon as they can to meet this public demand.

To take part in Give an Easter for as little as $5, simply visit ketekai.co.nz and click on Give an Easter in the main menu.

