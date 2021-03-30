Georgia Lines And LAIIKA Announce NZ Tour

Press Release – NicNak Media

One of the most mesmerising new voices in New Zealand music Georgia Lines is teaming up with rising pop duo LAIIKA for a double-headlining tour.

Georgia Lines and LAIIKA will kick off their tour at Meow in Wellington on April 29, before heading to Totara Street in Tauranga on April 30 and Auckland’s Tuning Fork (all ages) on May 1. Georgia will complete the tour on her own at Grater Goods in Christchurch on May 7.

With both acts touted as ‘ones to watch’ in 2021, the tour promises to deliver some of New Zealand’s best pop in some of New Zealand’s best live venues. Each act will take turns at headlining the North Island shows, with Georgia performing on her own with an intimate solo show in Christchurch.

Georgia fills spaces with her soulful, dream-like vocals and distinctive pop, laced with touches of R&B. She’s received well over a million streams on Spotify, with tracks like ‘My Love’, ‘Vacant Cities’ and ‘Never Had Love’ from her self-titled debut EP released in last year’s COVID lockdown.

In March, Georgia featured on the single ‘In Bloom’ by renowned Kiwi producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Pacific Heights (AKA Devin Abrams). Now she is set to release new music, which she has been working on with award-winning producer Djeisan Suskov (BENEE, Matthew Young, Mitch James, LEISURE). The first single ‘No One Knows’ (out on April 16) is a stunning song, which puts Georgia’s exquisite vocal front and centre.

An experienced live performer, Georgia will be joined on this upcoming tour by her band, which includes her brothers Mackenzie Lines on drums and Nathan Mavroyannis (keys/bass/guitar).

Exciting new pop act LAIIKA (consisting of best friends Grace Moller and Heidi Simpson) are also no strangers to the spotlight, drawing attention with their first two singles ‘Crush’ and ‘Any Way You Want It’.

LAIIKA’s modern take on pop music recounts the whimsical feelings of youth with cutting truth. Sonically cohesive, yet eclectic, LAIIKA write and co-produce all of their own songs, ranging from upbeat funkalicious dance tracks to stripped back intimate power ballads. Drawing inspiration from 70s disco, dreamy 80s synth pop and punchy 2000s classics – think Avril Lavigne’s teenage angst meets the electro-pop power of The Veronicas with a touch of Taylor Swift’s folklore delicacy and you’ve got LAIIKA pinned.

Expect big things from both Georgia Lines and LAIIKA this year so don’t miss the chance to witness both acts live, up close and personal.

Georgia Lines and LAIIKA – NZ tour dates 2021

Thursday April 29 – Meow, Wellington – TICKETS

Friday April 30 – Totara Street, Tauranga – TICKETS

Saturday May 1 – Tuning Fork, Auckland – ALL AGES – TICKETS

Friday May 7 – Grater Goods, Christchurch (Georgia Lines only) – TICKETS

