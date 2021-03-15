Finalists Named In Good Employer Awards

Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries

Promoting the food and fibres sector as a great place to work is a priority for employers, Ministry for Primary Industries Deputy Director-General Karen Adair said as she announced the finalists in the second Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

She acknowledged the past 12 months had been tough on employers but said the finalists had shown passion, innovation and commitment to the food and fibres sector that deserved to be acknowledged.

“Our food and fibres sector plays a vital role in the recovery of our economy. Our people are our most important resource, and the finalists have all demonstrated that they’re putting their people first.”

“This is the second time we’ve run these awards, and I continue to be impressed at the calibre of the applicants.”

She said about 350,000 people were employed in the food and fibres sector, representing at least one in seven working New Zealanders, and as many as one in three in some regions.

MPI’s Fit for a Better World – Accelerating our Economic Potential Roadmap sets goals of employing 10 percent more Kiwis from all walks of life in the food and fibres sector by 2030, and 10,000 more New Zealanders in the workforce over the next 4 years.

“Initiatives like our Opportunity Grows Here campaign shows there are no shortages of work in this important sector.”

“Everyone who entered the Good Employer Awards have shown their commitment towards showing that the food and fibres sector is a great place to work. Having the right environment to nurture and develop workers is critical to the future of our food and fibres sector.”

The winners will be announced at Parliament in Wellington on 12 April, 2021.

The finalists in the four categories are:

Māori Agribusiness

Finalists

Name Company Name – location Sector Shannon Te Huia Puniu River Care – Te Awamutu Forestry Hoana Rewi Rewi Haulage Limited, East Coast Log Haulage Limited – Tikitiki East Coast Forestry

Employee Development

Finalists

Name Company Name – location Sector Brent & Rebecca Miller MilkIQ Limited – Ashburton Dairy Adam Hittmann Vetora – Te Awamutu Vet Heather Kean T&G Global- Auckland Horticulture

Safe & Healthy Work Environment

Finalists

Name Company Name – location Sector Phil Taylor Port Blakely – Christchurch Forestry Liam O’Sullivan Landcos Ventures Limited – New Plymouth Dairy Tess Keenan Constellation Brands NZ – Auckland Wine

Supreme

Finalists

Name Company Name Sector Rhys and Kiri Roberts Align Clareview – Ashburton Dairy Sarah Lei Trevelyan’s – Tauranga Horticulture Anna Pule Rayonier Matariki Forests – Auckland Forestry Jenny Buckley and Dave van den Beuken Jaydee Partnership – Hamilton Dairy Heather Kean T&G Global – Auckland Horticulture

