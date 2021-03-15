Final Day Of The Barfoot And Thompson Stand Up Paddleboarding Nationals!

Press Release – Waterbourne Charitable Trust

It was an exciting day at the finals of the Barfoot and Thompson Stand Up Paddleboarding Nationals, with over 80 athletes registered.The third day in a row of blue sky and light wind, ideal conditions for this competition. Today the technical races were scheduled, which started with a round of heats this morning for both the men and woman and finished off with the finals this afternoon.

The course was just off Takapuna beach, which included a chicane, meaning the athletes have to run around a mark on the beach with their board before running back into the water for another lap. This made great viewing for the crowd that gathered to check it out.

The racing was very tight all day in both the men’s and woman’s fleet. In the men’s final we had Ollie Houghton and Ollie Puddick battling for 1st place. Houghton took the lead to the first buoy and stayed there for the entire race, Puddick was right behind putting pressure on till the finish. This is the third day of a big weekend of racing for the Stand Up Paddleboards. Ollie Houghton won the sprints, the long distance and the technical races, which means Houghton won the overall Stand Up Paddleboarding Nationals title.

Ollie Hougton said, “First place is awesome to take out because winning all three really solidifies your position in being the best paddler in New Zealand. This is the first time that I’ve won all three, so I’m just stoked! I love Waterbourne, my only hope for it is that we can do something similar for it every year, just hoping for more of it in the future.”

In the woman’s final Brianna Orams and Jo Aleh were head to head the whole way around the course. In the last lap Jo managed to get out in front and hold Brianna off. It was a close sprint up the beach to the finish line with Jo crossing the line in first place and Brianna in second and Marlene Jackson in third. Jo Aleh also won the overall Stand Up Paddleboarding Nationals title for the weekend.

Jo Aleh, Olympic medalist says, “It was tough out there today, really hard work, I’ve never won a Paddleboarding event before though so this is cool!”

Overall 1st place in the men’s under 12 was Max Dunlop, under 14 Quinn Pirrit, under 16 William Dunlop and under 19 Fergus Dunlop. Mike Pirrit was first place in the over 40 and Jan Dunlop was first in the over 50.

In the woman’s divisions, 1st place in the under 12 was Iris Davis, under 14 Rosara Davis, under 16 Tamsin McAsey and under 19 Maddie McAsey. First in the over 40 was Helen Blair and first in the over 50 was Marlene Jackson.

Once the Barfoot and Thompson SUP Nationals wrapped the day wasn’t over, there was the Popsicle Sandcastle competition, the Tip Top Paddle Ninja Games, food trucks, live music and the America’s Cup on the big screen. No Cup racing ended up getting underway due to lack of wind but the crowd that gathered at Takapuna still enjoyed everything else that was on offer. The day finished off with an outdoor movie ‘Finding Nemo’ playing on the big screen.

Laurence Carey, event organiser says, “It was great to finish the Stand Up Paddleboarding championships after so much uncertainity around alert levels. We look forward to a week of movies on the beach and live music.”

To pre register for free live music or movie nights go to waterbourne.co.nz

