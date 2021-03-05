on Erebus Families Speak Out – All In Support ‘Is Not The Case’

Press Release – Markom

An Erebus family member, Margaret Brough, daughter of Aubrey Brough who was on the flight has contacted Dame Naida and the Prime Minister today with further details about the process of advising families about the location of the Erebus National Memorial.

She wrote out of concern to both leaders “because it seems from the media that all Erebus families are united in supporting the location of the National Erebus Memorial. This is not the case.”

The correspondence advises that “the majority of families were against it” and the site selection appears to be predetermined.

“I was at the 2018 Memorial my understanding is the site was already chosen prior because it was there, I was told where it was going to be.”

Ms Brough described the adverse reaction by the families gathered on the day the Prime Minister announced the site location.

“I along with many other non-Auckland residents had no idea where that is. A noisy discussion started with many people from the floor standing up and objecting.”

