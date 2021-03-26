on Eight Bands Announced For Newly Established Blitz Metal Fest In June 2021

Press Release – Ding Dong Lounge

Eight Metal bands have been announced to perform the newly established Blitz Metal Fest on Saturday 12 June 2021 at Ding Dong Lounge on Wyndham Street in Auckland.

Downfall Of Humanity, Dethnir, Remote, Forty Bucks Till Tuesday, Grym Rhymney, Unwanted Subject, Disentra and Karnack are set to perform between 2:00 pm and 12:00 am with more bands to be added to the line up in April.

Five piece Downfall Of Humanity from West Auckland released their debut album ‘Suffer the Silence’ in 2016, followed up with the release of the single ‘Enemy’ in 2019 and ‘Apocalypse’ in 2020. They’ve played shows across New Zealand and supported Alien Weaponry in Tauranga on their level one tour in November 2020.

Thrash Metal 4 piece Deathnir from Hamilton have released 2 albums ‘Die By The Axe’ (2015) and ‘Second Sin’ plus self titled EP ‘Deathnir’ (2016). As well as tours around New Zealand, the band have also toured in China twice.

With various incarnations over the years, Remote have performed all over NZ with bands including Subtract, 8 Foot Sativa, His Masters Voice, Heavy Metal Ninjas and heaps more. Their last album ‘Riding A Tiger On Fire… Fighting A Bear At Same Time’ was released in 2017 and they are currently writing the next album.

Forty Bucks Till Tuesday have been gigging around Auckland and Hamilton for the last 3 years, releasing their single ‘Mother Mercy’s Keeper’ in 2020 with a new 4 track EP and single coming out in May 2021.

Metalcore band Grym Rhymney are relatively new to the scene with a new EP ‘The Shadows We Cast Years Ago’ out now on all streaming platforms.

Also new to the scene are Metalcore 4 piece Unwanted Subject, who have just released their self titled 5 track EP with the single and video ‘In My Eyes’.

Four piece melodic death metal band Disentra draw influences from Thrash Metal, Swedish Melodic Death Metal and Progressive Death Metal.

Karnak are a Metal band from Te Awamutu with influences from the likes of Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold, Iron Maiden and Gojira. The 4 piece are set to release their debut single ‘Artificial Alliance’ over the coming months.

Tickets to Blitz Metal Fest are on sale now from Eventbrite.

Blitz Metal Fest

Downfall Of Humanity, Dethnir, Remote, Forty Bucks Till Tuesday, Grym Rhymney, Unwanted Subject, Disentra, Karnack and more

Saturday 12 June 2021 2:00 pm to 12:00 am

Ding Dong Lounge, 26 Wyndham St, Auckland 1010

