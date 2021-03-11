Education Finalists Demonstrate Accessibility Matters Outside, Inside, And Online

Press Release – Access Alliance

Three very different accessible education providers have been voted as finalists in the 2021 People’s Choice Accessible Business Awards.

A nature-based forest school, a multicultural Catholic school, and an online global learning community, are the three who topped the voting from a total of ten organisations nominated by the public.

In Hatfields Beach north of Auckland, nature-based education provider The Forest School gives students the opportunity to discover, play and engage in authentic real-life learning opportunities one day a week, and attend their regular school for the other four days. The Forest School was nominated because their approach encourages students to overcome individual challenges and gain confidence.

St Mary’s Catholic School Rotorua is a special character school catering to families across the socio-economic spectrum and from a wide cross-section of cultures. The school’s special character is integrated into all aspects of the school’s programmes, environment and culture. St Mary’s was nominated for providing excellence in learning and a rich multicultural environment.

Hāpara – a global community of schools, parents and students – works to support learning and teaching remotely, at school and in hybrid settings using an accessible pedagogy. Increasing accessibility for users with access needs is the focus of a recent review and accessibility is now a fundamental requirement for all Hāpara projects, from conception to delivery.

The 2021 People’s Choice Accessible Business Awards, hosted by the Access Alliance and sponsored by the Cookie Time Charitable Trust, recognise businesses and organisations that demonstrate accessibility is good for business.

The Accessible Education Provider category is the first of eight categories for the Awards, representing different ‘areas of life’ in which all New Zealanders should be able to participate. Finalists from each ‘area of life’ category will be put to a final vote from 7 June – 13 June.

Nominations are now open for the second ‘area of life’ category in the Awards programme – Built Environment including Public Transport – followed by finalist voting for this category 16-21 March 2021.

The Awards winners will be announced in a 90-minute hybrid live/virtual event on Tuesday 15 June 2021. The event will showcase nominees, finalists and winners in a lively multimedia presentation and will be attended by Hon Carmel Sepuloni, Minister of Disability Issues.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url