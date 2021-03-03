Early Learning Wage Subsidy Applications Fall Off A Cliff

Press Release – Early Childhood Council

The number of Wage Subsidy applications by early learning providers has dramatically declined since the first lockdown according to an Early Childhood Council survey.

While 90% of providers surveyed applied for the subsidy in June 2020, that falls to just 20% on average for August 2020 and March 2021 during Auckland’s Level 3 periods.



Source: Early Childhood Council member surveys

“Going from a 40% to 30% revenue drop threshold to access the Wage Subsidy means the majority miss out and don’t bother applying,” said ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

76% of Auckland centres surveyed indicated they will open their doors for parents who need to send their children to care through the latest lockdown – but with a small percentage of children attending, meeting the wage bill is challenging.

“That subsidy will make a real difference for centres with teachers to pay but limited revenue coming in – we’d like to see the revenue drop threshold moved back to 30% so that it’s accessible once more,” said Mr Reynolds.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url