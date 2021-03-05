on Crowd To Be Allowed For Final Constellation Cup Test In Christchurch

All crowd restrictions will be lifted for Sunday’s final Test between the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds in Christchurch.

The news comes after this afternoon’s announcement from the government that areas outside Auckland will drop to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from 6am Sunday morning.

The fourth and final Test of the Constellation Cup, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series, gets underway at 3.15pm on Sunday 7 March at Christchurch Arena.

Earlier this week Netball New Zealand announced all Tests would be played in Christchurch to minimise the risks around travel with Auckland in Level 3 lockdown and crowds over 100 not permitted across the rest of the country under Level 2.

Tests three and four had originally been scheduled to be played at Trustpower Baypark Arena in Tauranga.

General admission tickets for Sunday’s match at Christchurch Arena will be on sale from this evening through Ticketek, at $35 for adults and $20 for children (14 and under), while under twos are free.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events and International Kate Agnew said it was pleasing to be able to close the series with a full crowd in the stadium.

“This week has been a tough one for everyone involved, and none more than our passionate netball fans who had been set to cheer on the teams in capacity number at all four games,” she said.

“While the first three have been closed to the general public to meet all health and safety protocols, to be able to pack out the final match will give a real lift to the players and event as a whole.”

The Constellation Cup series is currently locked up with the Silver Ferns and Diamonds having won one match each, with the third Test at 4.15pm on Saturday.

All matches are live on Sky Sport 3 and delayed on Prime while there is also live radio commentary available on Gold AM and iHeart Radio.

