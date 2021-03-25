on Crash On Auckland’s Southern Motorway, Delays Are Expected

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are aware of a single vehicle crash causing delays on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

The incident occurred just after 3pm on northbound lanes near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp.

The vehicle has rolled and is blocking lanes. No serious injuries have been reported at this stage.

One lane is currently open, but motorists are advised to expect some delays this afternoon as the scene is cleared.

