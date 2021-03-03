on Change The Game With The New Puma Ultra

Press Release – Puma

Auckland, New Zealand –March, 2021 – PUMA has launched the GAME. ON. edition of the uncatchable ULTRA 1.2 football boot worn by local sports stars Patrick Tuipulotu, Jason Taumalolo and Akira Ioane.

Take the ball and takeover the game. Every trainingsession, every game, everyminute is an opportunity to turnit on. Game. On. is a mindset that pushes you to elevateyour game, take on all comersand forge a path to greatness.

The latest evolution of the UTLRA features an ultra-lightweight MATRYXEVO upper providing superior stability, durability and traction for explosive forward motion speed and acceleration. The feeling of velocity is built into the explosive design by combining the fully engineered MATRYXEVO upper with an instinctive Peba SpeedUnit outsole, creating the ultimate weapon of speed to be worn by some of the world’s best attacking players: Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Agüero and Eugénie Le Sommer.

The lightweight Peba SpeedUnit outsole features a split sole design inspired by PUMA’s track running heritage. The soleplate combines subtle spikes in the forefront and V-shaped studs configured for lightning speed and acceleration. A thin GripControl Pro skin is applied in key areas to provide complete control on the ball at uncatchable speeds.

The ULTRA 1.2, RRP $300, in PUMA black, white, red blast and yellow-alert is part of the GAME.ON. pack that includes the groundbreaking new FUTURE Z 1.1, RRP $300, and is available now at nz.PUMA.com and select leading football retailers.

