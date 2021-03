on Can You Help Us Find Missing Man Geoffrey Greenfield?

Comments Off on Can You Help Us Find Missing Man Geoffrey Greenfield?

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are seeking help to locate missing man, 48-year-old Geoffrey Greenfield.

Geoffrey was last heard from yesterday (13 March).

It is believed he is on foot in the West Auckland beach areas of Huia and Whatipu.

Police have serious concerns for Geoffrey’s safety and ask that any sightings be reported to Police via 111.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url