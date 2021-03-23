Comments Off on BNZ Opens New Branch In Newmarket

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has officially opened its newest branch in one of Auckland’s newest and most premier shopping centres, Westfield Newmarket.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says, “BNZ Newmarket Mall adds to our strong presence in one of Auckland’s most vibrant business and retail districts, now with two branches and a Partners Centre for our business customers.

“This new branch is another step in the direction of the future of banking. Our digital tools take care of everyday transactions which means our bankers are able to support customers with other more complex financial decisions.

“BNZ Newmarket Mall is a premium customer experience with quick and easy self-service options for simple banking needs.Cash and cheque transactions will be handled by the Smart ATM and a coin machine in the afterhours secure lobby.

“Our customers haveembraced digital andchanged the way they bank with us.Cash and cheque transactionshave fallen by half,more than three quarters of basic over-the-counter transactions have shiftedto Smart ATMs andmore than70 per cent of themaredigitally active.

“BNZ Newmarket will provide our customers with an award-winning, premium digital experience, with our talented bankers supporting customers with all their banking needs,” says Carter.

