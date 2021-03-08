Ben Elton Announces Nationwide Stand-up Comedy Tour

Ben Elton exploded onto the comedy scene more than 30 years ago, hosting Channel 4’s groundbreaking Saturday Live. Since then, Ben has achieved huge success as a stand-up comic, author, playwright, actor and director. He’s written television shows such as The Young Ones, Blackadder 2, Blackadder The Third, Blackadder Goes Forth, The Thin Blue Line, the famous ‘exam’ episode of Mr Bean, the recent UK smash hit Upstart Crow and many more, as well writing and directing two feature films: 2000’s Maybe Baby and 2017’s Australian-made Three Summers. Last year he wrote Kenneth Branagh’s critically acclaimed biopic of William Shakespeare All Is True which starred Judi Dench and Ian McKellen. A highly respected author, Ben has published 16 best-selling novels, six of which became number one bestsellers. Ben is also widely known for his writing for the stage which includes three smash hit West End plays and the global phenomenon We Will Rock You, based on the music of British rock legends Queen. A serial award winner, he has won three BAFTAs, two Laurence Olivier Awards, The Royal Television Society Writer’s Award, The Golden Dagger UK Crime Writer of the Year Award, The Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and the Eurovision Golden Rose D’Or Lifetime Achievement Award. As Ben says: “The last time I toured I was still smarter than my phone. Things have definitely taken a funny turn.”