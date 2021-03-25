on Bay Of Plenty And Tasman/Nelson Lead Regional GDP Increases Before COVID-19

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Boosted by construction and property operation, Bay of Plenty and Tasman/Nelson had the largest regional gross domestic product (GDP) increases in the year to March 2020, both rising 6.1 percent, Stats NZ said today.

Auckland’s regional GDP increase was the third largest at 5.9 percent, followed by Wellington with 5.8 percent. Auckland is by far New Zealand’s largest regional economy, contributing 37.9 percent of national GDP.

The West Coast, a significant coal-mining region, remains the smallest regional economy, contributing 0.6 percent of national GDP. It was also the only region of 15 to experience a decline in regional GDP (-1.4 percent).

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

