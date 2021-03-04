Comments Off on Auckland Quieter But House Buyers Still Abuzz Under Level 3

“Auckland’s an old hand at lockdown now with buyers, sellers and agents better equipped with Zoom and familiar with the restrictions. More people with more time also provides unique opportunities,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

While things are quieter around Auckland, Ms Mayne says Century 21 salespeople are seeing plenty of engagement this week. What’s more, with Aucklanders forced to stay at home real estate websites are abuzz.

“Aucklanders contemplating selling their houses should not be put off. While a lockdown restricts people’s activity, it also gives buyers more time to surf the net and contemplate their options,” says Ms Mayne.

With more time on their hands, buyers are contacting and connecting with agents this week. Prospective sellers are also engaging agents having finally decided to sell their house and make the most of the strong real estate market.

“Not only are buyers using this time wisely, but those looking to sell are using this lockdown to prepare their property inside and out. As they say, never waste a lockdown!”

The Century 21 leader says with buyers busy scrolling through listings on the internet, the quality of a vendor’s online marketing strategy is more important than ever before.

The likes of virtual tours, floor plans, video and drone footage can only help when potential buyers are forced to view remotely. What’s more, social media increases a property’s exposure, with imagery easily shared.

“We’ve operated effectively and safely in level 3 before, and Auckland’s real estate industry is doing so again,” she says.

REINZ has issued a reminder of the level 2 and 3 rules for real estate agents and the public.

In Auckland, under level 3, there are no open homes, but strictly managed private viewings can take place with people strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Auctions must be conducted online or via online bidding methods. Likewise, discussions with agents on agreements, marketing and the listing process must occur via teleconference or over the phone, not in person.

For the rest of the country, under level 2, open homes, private viewings, and auctions can occur but agents must ensure the likes of two-metre social distancing is observed, a contact tracing system is in place, and no more than 100 people can attend an auction.

The real estate boss says there is no reason for real estate transactions to slow. In fact, she says so far activity and interest has remained high in Auckland albeit just not as visible.

“Auckland may be in lockdown, but let’s not forget there are still plenty of families keen to move, empty nesters downsizing, first-home buyers securing record-low interest rates, and investors keen to seek better returns than what the bank can offer,” says Derryn Mayne.

