Auckland Pasifika Festival Postponed

Auckland’s popular Pasifika Festival has been postponed following the Government’s announcement yesterday that Auckland will remain in Alert Level 2 until at least Friday 12 March.

The festival, which was originally planned to take place on 13-14 March at Western Springs Park, will now be held on 10-11 April at Mt Smart Stadium.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he’s pleased the festival can go ahead.

“Pasifika is a much-loved festival and an important celebration of Auckland’s vibrant Pacific cultures,” he says.

“I’m happy that Auckland Unlimited, our Pacific community leaders, organisers and festival stakeholders have been able to work together to confirm a new date. I look forward to attending Pasifika this year and enjoying all the performances, music, art, culture and heritage the festival offers.”

Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events Richard Clarke says: “Pasifika Festival is a hugely popular celebration of our region’s Pacific communities, and we are determined to give ourselves every opportunity to deliver a great and safe event this year.

“Pasifika Festival can only proceed at Alert Level 1. Even though the Prime Minister indicated yesterday that Auckland may move to Alert Level 1 next weekend, this is not guaranteed.

“We haven’t been able to hold Pasifika since 2018, so moving the event dates will give us the best chance of Auckland being able to enjoy another fantastic festival,” Clarke says.

“We are grateful for the support of the community leaders and event partners who have worked with us in the past week to explore all options since Auckland moved to Alert Level 3.

“They support our decision to postpone and will be working with our experienced event production team on the new plans to deliver the festival at a later date.

“I would also like to acknowledge the support of Mt Smart Stadium who helped make this possible,” Clarke says.

