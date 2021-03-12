on Auckland Moves To Level 1 Ahead Of First Weekend Of The 36th America’s Cup Match

Comments Off on Auckland Moves To Level 1 Ahead Of First Weekend Of The 36th America’s Cup Match

Press Release – Auckland Unlimited

Following today’s announcement that Auckland will shift to Alert Level 1 from noon today (Friday 12 March), the city is gearing up for an epic weekend of America’s Cup action on-land and on the water, with plenty of ways to join in.

Steve Armitage Auckland Unlimited General Manager – Destination welcomes the news, saying once again Aucklanders have worked together, followed the rules, and now get to enjoy the rewards with the rest of New Zealand.

“With the move to Level 1, we’re delighted to be in a position to proceed with the array of exciting activity planned for this weekend,” says Armitage.

Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli continue races three and four of the Finals series today, with two races per day scheduled for Saturday 13 March, Sunday 14 March, and each day thereafter until one team earns the seven points required to take home the Auld Mug.

Lifted restrictions mean fans can once again watch the racing from the Village big screens or at viewing sites around the city.

With plenty of ways to experience the action, Armitage says he looks forward to seeing more Aucklanders and visitors out and enjoying the America’s Cup, whether they can make it to the Village or not.

“In addition to daily programming in the Village, we’ll have live music, performances, kai, art and more at Summernova events where fans can enjoy live racing not only on the big screen, but right in front of their eyes,” Armitage says.

“You don’t want to miss what’s on offer before, during and after the racing at Kia Kotahi Race Days at Takaparawhau Bastion Point, Race Days by the Sea in Devonport and Waterbourne Beach Festival in Takapuna.”

Kickstarting the weekend will be the much-anticipated global singalong to Sir Rod Stewart’s hit, “Sailing,” with Rod performing on the big screen from London.

The event will take place in the lead up to Saturday’s racing, with live music in the Race Village and MC Clarke Gayford hyping up the crowds from 2:30pm, before the singalong moment just after 3:00pm. Rod will be accompanied by New Zealand performers, including Allana Goldsmith, the YachtRockers and more.

TVNZ will broadcast parts of the event on TVNZ 1 and OnDemand, with the performance to be shown at Summernova festival sites in Auckland and in fan zones throughout the country – from the Far North to Dunedin and everywhere in between.

A partnership between Tourism New Zealand and Auckland Unlimited, Rock the Dock will send a message of unity and aroha to friends, whanau and fans around the world who couldn’t make it to the Match.

“We’re expecting a strong turnout for Rock the Dock in Auckland and further afield. The Cup was meant to be Auckland’s opportunity to welcome the world and share our manaakitanga. With Rock the Dock, we’re doing that virtually, showcasing how beautiful our region is and keeping it top of mind for when people can travel again,” Armitage says.

Keen to join in? Learn more about Rock the Dock at newzealand.com/int/americas-cup/

See the full Summernova line-up at Summernova.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url