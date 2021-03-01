on Appeal For Video Footage Following Fatal Police Shooting In Papatoetoe

Comments Off on Appeal For Video Footage Following Fatal Police Shooting In Papatoetoe

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe.

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Tangaru-Noere Turia who was shot by Police following a serious incident in Papatoetoe on Thursday evening.

Police were called to Avis Avenue at around 5.47pm after a shot was fired through a window of a house.

Police arrived and despite attempting to negotiating with Mr Turia for some time, he left the house he was in with a firearm and was shot by Police.

Police have setup an online portal where anyone who may have filmed the incident can upload video footage or pictures.

This can be footage from before Police arrived or during the actual incident itself.

Anyone with footage or images can upload it here: https://reid.nzpolice.org/

The Police investigation into the incident remains ongoing and we continue to ensure the family of Mr Turia is supported along with our officers who were involved on the evening.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url