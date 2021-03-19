on Aotearoa To Stand In Solidarity With The 4,200 Rangatahi Impacted By Cancer Every Year This Bandanna Day (26 March 2021)

Comments Off on Aotearoa To Stand In Solidarity With The 4,200 Rangatahi Impacted By Cancer Every Year This Bandanna Day (26 March 2021)

Press Release – CanTeen

Youth cancer charity CanTeen Aotearoa supports rangatahi aged 13-24 experiencing cancer either themselves or in their whānau. Each year on Bandanna Day, CanTeen calls on Aotearoa to show young people dealing with cancer they aren’t alone by wearing a bandanna. The funds raised through donations and the purchasing of bandannas go directly to helping CanTeen reach more young people in need.

Nick Laing, CanTeen’s CEO, said Bandanna Day is the organisation’s biggest fundraiser.

“CanTeen relies solely on the generosity of the community to provide vital services like counselling, online support, events and camps. Like many other charity events, last year’s Bandanna Day was heavily impacted by the pandemic, so we’re thrilled to be back bigger and better this year!” Nick said.

In an exciting first for Bandanna Day, CanTeen has teamed up with leading New Zealand fashion label, RUBY, to create a limited edition ‘RUBY x CanTeen Bandanna’. The bespoke RUBY design encapsulates the spirit and youthful atmosphere of CanTeen and will be worn by supporters and celebrity ambassadors all over the country on 26 March.

“For our RUBY x CanTeen bandanna, I wanted to keep it super fresh and joyful. This print is an absolute favourite of our Rubettes and is sure to add a pop of colour to someone’s day.

CanTeen’s work supporting young people facing cancer is something that we were proud to get onboard with. Too many people are affected both directly and indirectly by this disease, and we hope that the proceeds made from these bandannas helps to make a difference to the lives of those affected,” said Deanna Didovich, RUBY Creative Director.

In the lead up to Bandanna Day, CanTeen and their young people are encouraging the community to get involved by:

• Purchasing a bandanna online from rubynz.com, or in store at RUBY, Flight Centre or other selected outlets.

• Making a donation at canteen.org.nz/donate

• Hosting fundraising events in schools, workplaces or with family and friends

• Making a donation to volunteer collectors on the streets of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch on Friday 26 March

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url