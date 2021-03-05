on Another Week Of Pain For Business – But It Will Get Better

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

The shift down to Level 2 for Auckland at 6am on Sunday is an acceptable staging post though with five straight days of no new community cases the preference is to join the rest of the country at Level 1 at the same time, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“I am gutted for those businesses in hospitality, retail, accommodation and events who are losing tens of thousands of dollars weekly who will not be able to operate normally for at least another week but have to believe the Prime Minister when she says that ‘it will get better’.

We want to know how it will get better and what we will be doing differently to make it so. First up, we hope, is to look at how we will not use the ‘go to lockdown card’ as the default. It is not sustainable.

Business is obviously tired of the yoyoing snap shutdowns, prolonged border closure, shipping delays, changes in consumer behaviours and uncertainty, but most will survive, he said.

“I would urge all businesses to take the resurgence payments, wage subsidy and leave support, to look after their staff and take the best support to rebuild confidence and commercial opportunities,” Mr Barnett said.

