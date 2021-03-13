on Air New Zealand Says ‘fakaalofa atu’ To Niue

Flights from Niue to New Zealand are on sale now following today’s announcement of a one-way quarantine-free travel route from Niue to New Zealand.

Air New Zealand will operate one return passenger service every two weeks on a Wednesday (NZT) using the airline’s A320 fleet with the first flight arriving into Auckland on 24 March at 7:30pm.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline is excited to be bringing our Niuean neighbours to New Zealand.

“Since successfully and safely launching the one-way quarantine free flights from Rarotonga earlier in the year, our business is primed to operate to more international destinations when it is safe to do so.”

“This quarantine free travel option from Niue to New Zealand is another great step forward on the journey to safe travel between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.”

Returning Niuean citizens and residents will be required to quarantine on arrival into Niue. Customers travelling from Niue to New Zealand will be required to wear masks inflight and will arrive at Auckland Airport into a designated area separated from passengers arriving on quarantine flights.

More information can be found on Air New Zealand’s Travel Alert page.

