A Push To Remove The Pasifika Poverty Status Quo

Press Release – Green Party

The Green Party will push for better wages and fair pay agreements to help tackle poverty within our Pasifika Communities.

“I want to thank Auckland Action Against Poverty spokesperson Agnes Magele for calling on the government and our Pasifika MPs to support Liveable Incomes for all and for drawing attention to the impacts on our Pasifika communities” says Greens MP and spokesperson for Pasifika Peoples, Teanau Tuiono.

“What we see is that working families are working harder and longer every day, struggling more and more to make ends meet. No one should be working more than three jobs or expecting our kids still in schooling to financially support their families. We need a Guaranteed Minimum Income, so that everyone can live with dignity.

“We will continue to push for better wages and fair pay agreements along with increasing benefit levels to tackle poverty within our Pasifika Communities.

“The money we need to support each other is already there. But right now, unfair rules are funnelling it into the padded pockets of the few rather than fairly distributing it amongst all of us.

“I look forward to working across the board with Pasifika MPs to address this issue that our Pasifika communities continue to face in Tāmaki Makaurau and beyond.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url