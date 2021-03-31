on A New Website Has Been Launched By Ze Plumb & Gas To Showcase Their Professional Services In Auckland

Press Release – Ze Plumb and Gas

A new website has been launched by Ze Plumb & Gas to showcase their professional plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying services in Auckland

Local Auckland plumbing company Ze Plumb & Gas has recently launched a new website www.zeplumbandgas.co.nz. It provides information on the wide range of plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying services they offer throughout the North Shore and Auckland region.

As members of Master Plumbers, Master Gasfitters, and Master Drainlayers, Zane Dykman together with his team, ensures that every project is backed by the professional standards of this organisation. Ze Plumb & Gas is a local plumbing company offering quality workmanship, reliability and the specialist knowledge of the experienced team. From full plumbing for kitchens to unblocking drains or repairing a leaky shower, they are a trusted plumbing company. They are also a go-to plumber for urgent plumbing issues with their 24/7 emergency call out service.

The website focuses on four main areas: plumbing; gas; drainage, tanks and pumps; and bathrooms & kitchens.

Plumbing

Offering a wide range of residential and commercial plumbing services for new builds and renovations, Ze Plumb & Gas is the best plumbing company in Auckland to call. The expert plumbers have got you covered for all plumbing work in the kitchen, laundry and bathroom including new installations and repairs e.g. fixing leaking or burst pipes. They are also skilled in flood restoration and installing rainwater tank meters.

Gas

Call the team of certified gas fitters in Auckland to ensure all the gas installations are safe. Ze Plumb & Gas looks after all the gas installations, repairs and replacements for kitchen appliances and the gas central heating. Maintenance, servicing and testing for gas fireplaces, hot water systems and radiators comes with a gas safety certificate once the work is done.

Drainage, Tanks, and Pumps

Ze Plumb & Gas can help in installing that water tank or septic tank. A blocked drain or flooded drain needs urgent attention and the team is equipped with the tools and knowledge to handle all drainage issues. They offer an emergency 24/7 call out service to assist with urgent drainage, tanks and pumps problems.

Bathrooms & Kitchens

Add value to your home or business through renovations in the kitchen, laundry and bathroom. Ze Plumb & Gas can help in bringing your plans to reality whether it’s a partial makeover or a full-scale project. From designing the bathroom to the installation of a new toilet, shower, tub and storage, the team can talk through your ideas.

Ze Plumb & Gas services Silverdale, Hibiscus Coast, North Shore, and Auckland

For more information on plumbing and gasfitting services of Ze Plumb & Gas, visit www.zeplumbandgas.co.nz.

