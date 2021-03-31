Comments Off on 2021 New Zealand Secondary Schools Squad Announced

Press Release – Netball New Zealand

The Emerging Talent Selection Panel, along with head coach Te Aroha Keenan and assistant coach Pelesa Semu have confirmed the 2021 New Zealand Secondary Schools squad.

The squad has been selected from the 85 players who attended three National Development Camps in January as well as the Zone feed forward process.

Viewing opportunities for players going forward will include the National Netball League, U18 Championships and various other regional secondary school tournaments.

NORTHERN

Serina Daunakamakama (Lynfield College)

Amelia Walmsley (Howick College)

Millie Wilton (Westlake Girls High School)

WAIKATO BAY OF PLENTY

Ivari Christie (Hamilton Girls High School)

Taiana Day (St Peter’s School Cambridge)

Monica Faumui (St Peter’s School Cambridge)

Kaiya Kepa (Hamilton Girls High School)

Emma Wilkie (St Peter’s School Cambridge)

CENTRAL

Kahlia Awa (Hastings Girls High School)

Zalika Clarke (Wellington Girls College)

Torren Isaako (Aotea College)

Rachel Price (St Catherine’s College)

Temalesi Rayasi (St Mary’s Wellington)

Madison Thomas (Manukura)

MAINLAND

Isabella Galvan (St Andrew’s College)

Georgia Gold (Rangiora High School)

Aaliyah Metcalf (Lincoln High School)

Holly Munro (St Andrews College)

SOUTH

Losa Fifita (Southland Girls High School)

