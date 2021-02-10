Youth Council Calls On Alumni For 10 Year Reunion

Press Release – Howick Youth Council

Entering its decennial year, the Howick Youth Council is calling for past volunteers to reconnect as it prepares for a busy 2021.

The youth council, whose mission is to empower youth in east Auckland, has recently elected their new leadership team and is now looking forward to a member’s reunion later in the year.

Current youth council co-chair Danica Loulié-Wijtenburg says success couldn’t have been possible without the support of the group’s stakeholders and the many dozens of volunteer members who have been part of it.

“None of what we do today could have been possible without the institutional backing of the Howick Local Board, who has steadfastly supported us over the past ten years.

“The local board’s support has given our members the means to run projects which empower their peers and improve the local community. In my two years on the council, I’ve worked with dozens of passionate rangatahi who have been unified behind that mission.

“The countless volunteer hours and immense effort which they have invested, cannot be overlooked,” said Loulié-Wijtenburg.

Former chair Zachary Wong, who has also been a mentor on the council, noted the many achievements of the group in recent years.

“From running youth-accessible candidate forums in local board, councillor, mayoralty and parliamentary elections — to allowing young people to showcase their talents in the visual and performing arts — it’s been truly amazing to see the impact that our members have had.”

Ben Fraser, also co-chair in 2021, says the growth means the new council is in a significantly more sustainable position than in previous years.

“Even amid the lockdowns, our council’s continuity throughout 2020 was a testament to how sustainable and resilient the group is today as a result of our past members’ work. We can’t wait to see what 2021 will hold.”

The alumni reunion will be held later in the year and more information will be on the youth council’s Facebook alumni group which can be found at http://youth.org.nz/hycalumni/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url